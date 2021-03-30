Hogs fall in NCAA Elite to top seed Baylor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks, playing in their first Elite 8 since 1995, fell behind early to the number one seed Baylor Bears and have to root hog uphill all game long, but stay within snout distance most of the night to keep it interesting.
Only problem, turnovers. Hogs give up 21 points off miscues, and that’s all the Bears need to keep control.
Baylor advances to the Final Four for the first time in 81 years beating Arkansas 81-72.
The Bears will face American Athletic Conference Tournament Champion Houston. The Cougars get by Oregon State 67-61.
Houston making its first appearance back in the Final Four since the Phi Slamma Jamma days of Akeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexle, and Larry Micheaux days of the mid-1980′s.
