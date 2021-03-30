DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - If you are 16 years of age or older and hoping to get a vaccine, there are hundreds of vaccine appointments available in DeSoto County at the Landers Center.
DeSoto County Government shared the news to their Facebook page Tuesday morning.
The appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.
Appointments can be made online at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling (877) 978-6453.
To make an appointment for 16 or 17-year-olds, parents must call (877) 978-6453.
