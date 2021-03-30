List: Mid-South business closures set for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South businesses are announcing closures on Good Friday, April 2, ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday. View the list below for businesses that have notified WMC.

  • City of Bartlett businesses | closed Good Friday
    • Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, Bartlett Station Municipal Center and the Bartlett Animal Shelter
    • The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours on Good Friday, April 2.
    • Bartlett Library and the Bartlett Recreation Center will be closed on Easter Sunday.
    • Trash pickup will not be affected.
  • MATA Administrative Offices | 1370 Levee Road | closed Good Friday
    • The transit authority will not reduce service.
  • MLGW offices | closed Good Friday and MLKJ Memorial Day (Monday, April 5)

