List: Mid-South business closures set for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South businesses are announcing closures on Good Friday, April 2, ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday. View the list below for businesses that have notified WMC.
- City of Bartlett businesses | closed Good Friday
- Bartlett Library, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, Bartlett Station Municipal Center and the Bartlett Animal Shelter
- The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours on Good Friday, April 2.
- Bartlett Library and the Bartlett Recreation Center will be closed on Easter Sunday.
- Trash pickup will not be affected.
- MATA Administrative Offices | 1370 Levee Road | closed Good Friday
- The transit authority will not reduce service.
- MLGW offices | closed Good Friday and MLKJ Memorial Day (Monday, April 5)
