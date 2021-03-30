Man accused in triple homicide now on TBI’s Most Wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect in a triple homicide that also injured two other people is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. And U.S. Marshal’s are offering a cash reward for the suspects capture.
Law enforcement is looking for 48-year-old Michael Tucker.
Police issued a warrant for his arrest after three people were shot and killed and two other people were wounded around 11 Friday night on Arrington in North Memphis.
Investigators say Tucker lives just a few houses down from the shooting. We talked with several people who did not want to speak on camera or say anything about the shootings. One man, who did not want to reveal his identity, said he believes Tucker is “crazy.”
He said Tucker would fire shots in the neighborhood. He said he knows the victims but did not know the motive for the shootings.
Other neighbors told said they heard the shots and say it is very frightening.
The victims are two women and three men ranging in age from 46 to 57 years old. Other neighbors say the victims were outside talking when the shootings happened. One of the victims who died is a female.
The TBI says Tucker got a 25-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder. He was released in October last year.
He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is now facing three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder for the shootings on Arrington.
“Personally when you do something like that, you need to be caught.”
Investigators say Tucker should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him. If you know where he is or anything that can help in his capture call law enforcement or 1-800 TBI-FIND.
