Man charged with elder abuse, accused of stealing $356K from his mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 43-year-old man who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his mother is now facing charges of elder abuse.
According to an affidavit, the Department of Human Services received a report that Corey Baker’s 77-year-old mother was the victim of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.
Baker’s wife, Sharika Baker, was allegedly apart of the abuse as well.
Investigators say the Bakers took out a line of credit for $100,000 without the victim’s knowledge or consent and also purchased a 2019 Dodge Challenger for more than $30,000.
The couple reportedly used the victim’s money for other payments including the care note and liability insurance for the vehicle.
A close family friend, who was also listed on the victim’s bank account along with the Bakers, noticed they were making unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s account beginning in 2017.
The victim suffered a total loss of $356,000 over approximately two years from December 2018 to January 2020, according to the affidavit.
Corey Baker is charged with exploitation of an elder/or vulnerable person and theft of property $250,000 or more.
