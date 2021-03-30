MPD: Man accused of filing false kidnapping, robbery reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after falsely filing police reports of being kidnapped and robbed by four men in Harbor Town Square on Mud Island.
Police said 24-year-old Alberto Jenkins’ car was stolen from behind Tug’s Casual Grill on Monday, March 22.
Four men pulled a gun on him while forcing him to drive before kicking him out, taking his phone and $750 in cash.
According to an affidavit, Jenkins’ details on the robbery were “inconsistent,” prompting officers to believe the report was false.
After further investigation, he admitted to lying to the police.
He was attempting to buy cocaine from the men as they drove around together looking for the drugs, police said.
After a while, he got scared and left his vehicle in the men’s possession.
According to officials, he submitted the police report to hide the real reason he abandoned his car.
Jenkins was charged with false reporting.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.