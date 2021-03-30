Off and on showers or storms through tonight

REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front slowly moves through, Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in the morning. Showers will slowly end from west to east in the afternoon and clouds will gradually clear. It will be much cooler with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the low to mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny with overnight lows in the upper 30s.