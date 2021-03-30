Off and on showers or storms through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect isolated downpours this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A few storms could have gusty winds or small hail, but the severe threat is very low. Winds will be gusting out of the southwest up to 30 mph, which will keep us mild
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a line of showers or storms rolling through in spots. A few could be strong with gusty wind or hail, but it remains a low threat. Rain chance is 80%. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph turning north by morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front slowly moves through, Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in the morning. Showers will slowly end from west to east in the afternoon and clouds will gradually clear. It will be much cooler with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the low to mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
EASTER WEEKEND: Expect a partly cloudy sky both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night.
