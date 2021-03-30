SCHD reports over 90K COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brazilian and South African variant of the coronavirus has been found in Shelby County according to deputy director David Sweat.
The new variant worries public health officials because it’s shown the capacity to reinfect people who’ve already had COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours along with zero additional deaths.
There have been 91,130 cases and 1,567 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
