Showers and storms move in late today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear early this morning, but clouds will quickly build in over the next few hours. Showers will arrive by 3 pm and scattered storms will be likely through late tonight. A few storms could have gusty winds and small hail, but the severe threat is very low. Winds will be gusting out of the southwest up to 30 mph, which will help deliver warm air. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High:72 degrees. Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 50 degrees. Breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front slowly moves through, Wednesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning. Rain will end by noon and clouds will gradually clear. It will be much cooler with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold with areas of frost possible and lows in the mid 30s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s along with patchy frost possible. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: The Easter weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60sSaturday and lower 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.