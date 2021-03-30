Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum to reopen in April

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is at 826 N. Second St. in Memphis. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 29, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 8:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is ready to reopen its doors in a few days after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be open to visitors on April 1.

Capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will be in place and facial coverings will be required. The museum says high traffic areas will also be sanitized throughout the day.

The museum is open for tours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Visitors can make reservations at www.slavehavenmemphis.com/.

