Tigers women soccer get’s Top 10 win at Vanderbilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UofM Junior, Midfielder Tanya Boychuk earns American Athletic Conference Player of the Week Honors after scoring two goals in the Tigers upset win at Number six Vanderbilt Sunday.
Memphis, ranked 17th in the Nation, beat the Commodores 3-2 in overtime at Nashville.
It’s the Tiger’s first-ever win over a Top 10 team.
Boychuk with the golden goal in the 96th minute.
Tiger Freshman Haylee Spray makes the AAC Honor Roll for the second straight week, getting the game’s second goal in the 77th minute.
The Tigers, now 7-1, have won five straight.
The next game at USF is Saturday.
The Tigers and Bulls are tied for the AAC lead at 5-0 in Conference play.
