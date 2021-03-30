Tracking another cold front and your FIRST ALERT TO FROST this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at time. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 MPH and shifting north after midnight along with lows falling into the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly early in the day, a north wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures near 50.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light north wind and lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible by early morning Thursday.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Widespread frost is likely Friday morning then mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s each day and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.