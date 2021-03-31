Afternoon showers, windy and colder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will slowly end from west to east this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky It will be much cooler with temperatures from the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds north 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds north at 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 with plenty of sunshine Friday. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Friday night.
EASTER WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
