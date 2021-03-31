Arkansas Gov. lifts statewide mask mandate, opens vaccines to 16 and older

“The Governor announced today that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate requiring all Arkansans to wear masks when in public. This announcement does not change the guidance and recommendations for schools from the Arkansas Department of Health. West Memphis School District adopted a policy for this school year in adherence to these recommendations. The procedures we have followed since the beginning of the year have largely prevented person-to-person spread of the virus among students and staff. For this reason, the district will continue to follow ADH recommendations and the district’s mask policy through the end of the 2020-2021 school year or until further notice.” Jon Collins, Superintendent of Schools.