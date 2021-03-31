Billions needed to improve crumbling infrastructure across Mid-South, experts say

“We need a big and bold program to modernize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and we applaud the Biden administration for making infrastructure a top priority. However, we believe the proposal is dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Properly done, a major investment in infrastructure today is an investment in the future, and like a new home, should be paid for overtime – say 30 years -- by the users who benefit from the investment. We strongly oppose the general tax increases proposed by the administration which will slow the economic recovery and make the U.S. less competitive globally – the exact opposite of the goals of the infrastructure plan.”