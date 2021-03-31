Bottom Line: Allergies in the time of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Sometimes it seems like every season is allergy season. Whether you suffer because of tree pollen, ragweed, or indoor dust, chances are you’re coughing, sneezing or sniffling. And with the coronavirus still a concern, you might wonder if it’s more than just an allergy. Consumer Reports has some simple ways to tell the difference and some advice on overcoming annoying allergy symptoms.