Community activist Devante Hill arrested on diversion charges stemming from 2016 arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis pastor and activist is behind bars in connection to a diversion charge stemming from an arrest over four years ago.
Devante Hill was charged for false offense reporting in 2016 but according to his attorney, is now charged with termination of a diversion due to a suspected “mix-up.”
Attorney Art Horne says Hill was on diversion and reported to an agency last month. There was a mix-up that he didn’t report to his normal parole officer and was referred to a drug/alcohol place instead. Hill was given paperwork that said the subject does not need drug/alcohol treatment, case closed.
Horne says Hill thought “case closed” meant he was done with the diversion but he was supposed to check with his normal PO and didn’t.
Horne says he will ask the court to reinstate diversion as this was “a simple mistake.”
We also asked for a statement from City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden:
“DeVante Hill was selected to be a part of the interview panel for a new police director for his experience as a community activist who has led several peaceful protests over the past five years. He is representative of a diverse Memphis community. Similarly, the news outlets in Memphis have interviewed Mr. Hill as a credible source for his experiences as a community activist multiple times. His probation violation is minor, and does not impact his value as a panelist.”
