901 FC Soccer 2021 schedule released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The schedule is out for Memphis 901 FC, and it’s a daunting one to start in USL.
The boys in blue start May 1 with six games on the road beginning at the Birmingham Legion.
They’ll travel to Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, and Louisville before finally playing their home opener against Atlanta United 2 on June 16 at AutoZone Park.
901 FC will play 32 games total with 16 home games.
Nine of which are scheduled for Saturday’s downtown.
The season runs through October 30 which will be a home match against perennial playoff contender indy 11.
2021 Memphis 901 FC schedule:
- Saturday, May 15 – at Birmingham legion FC
- Sunday, May 23 – at Atlanta United 2
- Saturday, May 29 – at OKC Energy FC
- Saturday, June 5 – at indy eleven
- Saturday, June 12 – at Louisville City FC
- Wednesday, June 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2
- Saturday, June 19 – vs. OKC Energy FC
- Saturday, June 26 – vs. Sporting kc 2
- Saturday, July 3 – at Atlanta United 2
- Saturday, July 10 – at Birmingham legion FC
- Saturday, July 17 – at indy eleven
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.