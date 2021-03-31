Germantown Police searching for runaway teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Sophya Ordonez was last seen at her home on Hundred Oaks in Germantown around midnight on Friday, according to GPD.
Investigators say Sophya reportedly walked away from her home overnight en route to an unknown location.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5′6″ tall, weighs 120lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.
If you are anyone you know has information regarding Sophya’s location, call GPD at (901) 754-7222 or email Tips@Germantown-TN.gov.
