MAS calling on public to adopt, foster animals in need of a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal services is calling on the public to welcome a furry friend into their homes due to an increase in surrendered pets.
“We’re not back up to those pre-COVID numbers, but our intake is the highest that it’s been since pre-COVID. So, we’ve taken in, over 35 pets since Monday,” said Katie Pemberton, Community Engagement Specialist for Memphis Animal Services.
COVID-19 has changed how the shelter operates. To limit capacity adoptions are scheduled.
“It’s not like it used to be where a Saturday would have been considered a ‘super spreader’ event. We were so busy on Saturdays,” said Pemberton.
MAS is asking the public to adopt and foster a pet, especially medium and large adult dogs.
“We know that the citizens of Memphis want to live in a city where no pet dies due to lack of space,” said Pemberton. “For the past year, we have not had to euthanize pets for space, and we really want to keep it that way.”
Starting Wednesday MAS is offering $20 adoptions for all pets through the end of the day on next Wednesday, April 7.
Adoptions will include spaying and neutering, vaccines, microchipping.
Fostering is pet-free.
“We will provide all the stuff that you need to make sure that you can be successful, and you then really become a partner in helping that pet get adopted,” said Pemberton.
Information about pets that are up for adoption are located on the MAS website at https://www.memphistn.gov/animal-services/.
