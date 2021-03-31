New tiger women’s head basketball coach in memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new bench boss of the University of Memphis women’s basketball team is in town and she comes with impeccable credentials, plus a willingness to turn the program around.
Katrina Merriweather introduced at the Elma Roane fieldhouse, a place where she played, and to her recollection, lost a few games as a Cincinnati bearcat back in the late 1990′s.
Merriweather comes to Memphis from Wright State, where she spent 11-years, first as an assistant, then as a head coach, turning that program from a bottom feeder in the horizon league to 3-time conference champion.
And taking the raiders to 2 NCAA tournaments in the last 3 years.
Her last trip, memorable, upsetting 4th seed Arkansas last week as a 13 seed.
“I had learned very quickly what it means to be a Memphian, and there’s a criterion,” says Merriweather. I don’t know how many ribs I have to eat, or how many times I have to go to Beale street, or how many years I have to b”e here. I’m looking forward to becoming a Memphian at some point, ’ll meet those standards.”
Tigers athletic director, Laird Veatch says, “she’s a prove winner. I don’t have to list all those accolades and accomplishments again. She’s a proven winner. She knows how to get it done, and she knows how to turn a program around.”
Merriweather went 113-47 as head coach at Wright State.
She takes over a Memphis program that won only four games this year and hasn’t been to the NCAA’s since 1998.
