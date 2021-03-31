POLICE: Mechanic shop owner killed, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects involved in the death of an auto repair shop owner.
On March 6, around 4:14 a.m., officers were called to Best Deal Automotive in the 5200 block of Elmore Road.
Upon arrival, police found one man lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital.
Officials say he did not survive his injuries.
The investigation determined that the victim went to his shop after receiving a notification from his business alarm.
The suspects began shooting once they saw him, according to police.
They fled the scene in a white mid-size sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Homicide at (901) 636-3300
