SCSO concerned with increased road rage accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Officers are becoming more and more concerned with an uptick in road rages across the county.
On March 30, deputies responded to an Aggravated Assault in the area of Annandale Dr. and Easterly Ln.
The suspect told police she was driving on Stateline Road when a white four-door BMW sedan entered the roadway nearly causing a crash.
The caller said she blew her horn at the car and followed the BMW, attempting to get a tag number.
Shortly after, the BMW stopped in the roadway blocking her path.
According to the caller, a female exited the BMW with a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at her, and fired one shot.
The victim did not sustain any injuries.
Officials say reckless drivers are already breaking traffic laws, so you can’t predict how they’ll respond after blowing your horn and following them.
Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have information about this crime.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.