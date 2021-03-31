Shelby County reports over 91K COVID-19 cases

SCHD numbers as of March 31. (Source: Shelby County Health Dept.)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 31, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours along with wh two additional deaths.

There have been 91,220 cases and 1,569 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County has 1,070 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,581 cases are now inactive or recovered.

According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 14 to March 20. It’s the third week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.8 percent and the week before that was 3.5.

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate as of March 31.
