Shelby County reports over 91K COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours along with wh two additional deaths.
There have been 91,220 cases and 1,569 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,070 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,581 cases are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 14 to March 20. It’s the third week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.8 percent and the week before that was 3.5.
