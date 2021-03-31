Storms early this morning, but rain won’t last all day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms will continue to move through the Mid-South through 5 am, but the rest of the day will just feature a hit or miss shower or patchy drizzle. Clouds will linger around through sunset, but will gradually clear overnight. The high temperature is actually occurring this morning, so temperatures will drop throughout the day as cold air moves in behind the cold front. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. There’s a FIRST ALERT for frost tonight as temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s.