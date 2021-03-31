Storms early this morning, but rain won’t last all day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms will continue to move through the Mid-South through 5 am, but the rest of the day will just feature a hit or miss shower or patchy drizzle. Clouds will linger around through sunset, but will gradually clear overnight. The high temperature is actually occurring this morning, so temperatures will drop throughout the day as cold air moves in behind the cold front. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. There’s a FIRST ALERT for frost tonight as temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 52 degrees. Winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35 degrees. Northwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost will be likely, so cover up plants or bring in potted plants on Thursday night. Friday temperatures will rebound with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. However, overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: The Easter weekend will feature sunshine with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be warm with sun and a few clouds at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s and no rain is expected through Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.