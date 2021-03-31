Tennessee State Parks invite visitors to Easter feasts, events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Parks are inviting visitors to spend Easter weekend in the fresh outdoors, enjoying feasts at park restaurants along with other events and activities.
State park leaders say events for the weekend include Duck River Day at Henry Horton, egg hunts at T.O. Fuller, Falls Creek Falls, and Tims Ford state parks, and golf will be available at nine courses as part of the Tennessee Golf Trail.
“We have excellent food for our visitors, and we hope everyone will enjoy holiday activities at the parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “From Easter egg hunts to rounds of golf, we have a variety of options.”
Details on the restaurants for Easter Sunday meals include:
Lodge Montgomery Bell
- Montgomery Bell State Park | 1000 Hotel Avenue Burns, TN | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Adults $19.95, children 12-under $8.95, taxes not included, no alcohol
- Menu: Turkey or ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, corn, turnip greens, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, and an assortment of pies.
- Reservations: (615) 797-3101, (800) 250-8613
David Crockett State Park
- Crockett’s Mill Restaurant | 1400 West Gaines Lawrenceburg, TN
- Family-Style Breakfast from 8 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.: $10.95, not including drink, tax or gratuity; children 5-under free with each paying adult; children 6-11 half price; seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
- Menu: Biscuits, gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole, grits, and more.
- Lunch $17.95
- Menu: Chicken and dressing, baked ham, smoked turkey, maple and brown sugar sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, assorted pies and peach cobbler.
Pickwick Landing State Park
- The Restaurant at Lodge Pickwick Landing | 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- $17.95, not including tax, seniors 10 percent discount, children under 5 free with each paying adult, ages 6-12 $9.95
- Menu: Baked ham, fried catfish fillets, rolls with strawberry butter, broccoli rice and cheese casserole, potato salad, whole kernel corn, coleslaw, green beans, non-alcoholic beverage.
- Reservations only, please call (731) 689-3135
Natchez Trace State Park
- The Restaurant at Lodge Natchez Trace | 567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd. Wildersville, TN | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- $15.95, not including drink, tax or gratuity, children 6-11 $7.97 plus tax and drink, children 5-under free with each paying adult.
- Menu: Baked ham, turkey, Southern-fried catfish, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts.
- Reservations required: (800) 250-8616, (731) 968-8176
Paris Landing State Park
- Marker 66 Marina & Grille | 41 Marina Dr. Buchanan, TN
- Reservations suggested: 11:30 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
- $25, $15 for children under 12.
- Menu: Deviled eggs, cucumber, tomato and onion salad, baked ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, roasted tri-colored carrots, green beans, choice of carrot cake or lemon pie.
- Reservations suggested: (731) 641-4474
Tennessee Golf Trail
- Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain | 407 Wild Plum Lane Crossville, TN | (931) 707-1640
- Bear Trace at Harrison Bay | 8919 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN | (423) 326-0885
- Bear Trace at Tims Ford | 891 Wiseman Bend Road Winchester, TN | (931) 968-0995
- Fall Creek Falls | 626 Golf Course Road Spencer, TN | (423) 881-5706
- Henry Horton | 4358 Nashville Hwy Chapel Hill, TN | (931) 364-2319
- Montgomery Bell | 800 Hotel Avenue Burns, TN | (615) 797-2578
- Paris Landing | 285 Golf Course Lane Buchanan, TN | (731) 641-4459
- Pickwick Landing | 60 Winfield Dunn Lane Pickwick Dam, TN | (731) 689-3149
- Warriors’ Path | 1687 Fall Creek Road Kingsport, TN | (423) 323-4990
