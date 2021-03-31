Tennessee’s first federal mass vaccination site opening in Memphis next week

“It’s been very good to work with the Biden Administration on many critical issues, none more pressing than ensuring the residents of our Congressional District have access to COVID-19 vaccines. I’m very pleased that President Biden and Vice President Harris have their eye on the situation in Memphis and have mobilized these critical resources to deliver vaccines to the Ninth Congressional District. This Administration’s commitment to meeting the needs of the underserved, and doing it on an ambitious and expedited basis, is already inspiring comparisons with America’s proudest tradition of stepping up when tough actions must be taken. On behalf of my constituents, I thank the President and Vice President for their genuine and competent commitment to meeting Memphis’ public health needs.”