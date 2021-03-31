White House announces new community vaccination center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new vaccine site targeting underserved communities is coming to Memphis, the White House COVID-19 Response Team announced Wednesday.
The federally ran site will be at the Pipkin Building in Midtown, officials said.
The site will operate seven days per week for a six to eight-week period providing 3,000 doses of vaccine per day.
The White House expects the site to be up and running by Wednesday, April 7.
To schedule an appointment for the vaccine, individuals can visit the portal at covid19.memphistn.gov.
Those without internet access can call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) or 615-552-1998 between the hours of 9 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.
