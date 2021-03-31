Wildlife officials offering $10K reward for information on killing of bald eagle

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information about the killing of a bald eagle in Lake County.
TWRA says the eagle was shot and killed on Club House Road on Saturday, March 20.
The agency hopes the reward will encourage someone to come forward about the person(s) involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.
