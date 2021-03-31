Your FIRST ALERT to a frosty end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with patchy frost along with a light north wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny, cool, and breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with widespread frost likely by morning along with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.