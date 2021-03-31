Your FIRST ALERT to a frosty end to the week

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING from 1 AM to 9 AM for the ENTIRE WMC Action News 5 coverage area due to the threat of frost overnight. The Mid-South can expect an even greater threat of frost again Thursday night into Friday morning.

By Ron Childers | March 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:02 PM

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with patchy frost along with a light north wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, cool, and breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with widespread frost likely by morning along with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

