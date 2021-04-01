DeSoto Co. officials close roads due to flooding from heavy rain

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South has been hit hard by severe weather over the last two weeks.
Wednesday, officials in DeSoto County closed roads because of flooding.
Water at the intersection of Holly Springs Road and Dairy Barn Road receded overtime, but drivers had to divert and take an alternate route.
“I just like to come this way because it’s less traffic,” said DeSoto County resident, Lolita Spain.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Wright says the showers Tuesday night caused up to five inches of rain which led to flooding.
“A lot of this has been nocturnal unfortunately really early in the morning so we’ve had a lot of damage to homes as well,” said Wright.
In Lafayette County, Tuesday night storms also caused severe damage.
A car was crushed by a tree on North 9th Street in Oxford.
Elsewhere in the county, roads were blocked, power was out and limbs fell a the school bus.
No injuries were reported.
While dangerous, Wright says we could see more rain and storms in the future as part of a typical spring pattern.
“It’s pretty average for springtime, so we should continue to see this throughout the spring,” said Wright.
