First Alert to colder weather, several dry days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds moved out overnight and it is mostly clear this morning. It also feels chilly with temperatures ranging from the upper to lower 30s. With full sunshine today, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid 50s this afternoon. It will also be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be widespread frost tonight, so a Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through early Friday morning. You should bring in potted plants and cover up any sensitive plants in the garden.