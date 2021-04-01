First Alert to colder weather, several dry days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds moved out overnight and it is mostly clear this morning. It also feels chilly with temperatures ranging from the upper to lower 30s. With full sunshine today, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid 50s this afternoon. It will also be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be widespread frost tonight, so a Freeze Warning is in effect tonight through early Friday morning. You should bring in potted plants and cover up any sensitive plants in the garden.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 55 degrees. Winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear sky. Low: 32 degrees. Northeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be chilly tomorrow morning with temperatures in the lower 30s during the morning commute. Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound with a sunny sky and light wind. Highs will be in the upper 50s. However, overnight low temperatures will only be in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: The Easter weekend will feature sunshine with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: It will be warm with sun and a few clouds at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and no rain is expected through Wednesday
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.