Freezing temperatures expected tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breezy through sunset with temperatures gradually falling from the 50s into the 40s.
TONIGHT: A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South. It will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
FRIDAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Friday night under a mostly clear sky.
EASTER WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny both days with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A front may bring some showers by Thursday with highs still in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.