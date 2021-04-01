Lawsuit filed against City of Memphis, MLGW amid trash pickup problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the ongoing fight over a lack of trash pickup in parts of Memphis, new legal action was taken Wednesday.
A lawsuit claiming breach of contract was filed today against the City of Memphis and MLGW.. on behalf of more than 43,000 residents in an area known as “Area E”.
That includes Cordova, Windyke, Hickory Hill and parts of East Memphis.
The lawsuit claims residents and businesses in “Area E” have complained about spotty garbage service for more than six years now.
The suit says their complaints were heard but no “corrective, effective action has been implemented by city leadership.”
WMC Action News 5′s Janice Broach is following the ongoing trash pickup troubles... she’ll have the latest tonight at 10!
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.