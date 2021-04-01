The legendary Rev. Al Green receives 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The legendary Reverend Al Green is now fully vaccinated.
He received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at St. Francis HospitalMemphis Thursday, and he encourages others to do the same, especially in the African American community.
The “Let’s Stay Together” and “Love and Happiness” singer is also a pastor in Memphis.
He says he hasn’t held a church service in over a year but is looking forward to doing so in the future.
Rev. Green says his services host more than 500 people at a time, and many of them are tourists from across the world.
It’s just another reason why he wanted to get vaccinated and encourages people to trust the doctors behind the vaccine.
“I think we need to get in line and take this. It’s good if it’s helping everybody. If I can’t infect you and you can’t infect me because we’ve both been immunized, then that’s the best way to go I think,” said Green.
Rev. Green was in good spirits throughout the process, singing and talking while getting his shot.
He said the shot was painless, so much so that he didn’t even realize the nurse had given him the shot when it was over.
When asked what’s one of the first things he’d like to do post-pandemic, he said he’d like to take a nice vacation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.