Mayor Harris announces new COVID-19 initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a new program in his Thursday press briefing called the COVID-19 Community Council.
The council will work to engage the community in the decision-making process in getting the vaccine. Harris says peer-to-peer influence is very important.
This comes as the county’s vaccine demand has dwindled as fewer people are flocking to vaccination sites.
Harris says he received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week, admitting he was skeptical at first but glad to have gotten it.
Applications to join the council are now open. Harris says it will be comprised of 40 members.
Ambassadors will meet twice a month starting in May.
