$140M redevelopment project announced for former Harrah’s Tunica Resort

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Big plans are in store for the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort in Robinsonville, Mississippi.
Tunica Hospitality and Entertainment announced plans for a $140 million redevelopment project.
It will include a 20-acre water park and youth sports complex along with the renovation of two hotels, a family fun center, a boardwalk with dining and much more.
The resort will be completed in phases.
The first phase is expected to be finished by Summer 2022, with most attractions up and running.
