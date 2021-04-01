MATA to offer transportation to mass vaccination site at Pipkin Building next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority is working to get Memphians to their vaccination appointments.
MATA says Routes 2 and 32 will provide rides to the mass vaccination site set to kick off at the Pipkin Building next week.
The FEMA Community Vaccination Center will open at the Pipkin Building on April 7 with the goal to administer 21,000 additional vaccines a week.
MATA says information about how people can reserve a ride will be finalized soon. Check back us for an update.
