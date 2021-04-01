Memphian wins HGTV design competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis interior designer is HGTV’s newest design star!
Carmeon Hamilton, an interior designer and lifestyle blogger from Memphis competed in HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen Competition.
She went toe-to-toe with seven other designers on the show but in the end, she came out on top, and won $50,000 and her own design show!
Hamilton says her show will be based in the Bluff City.
“That was one of my things. Like even before I won and when I pitched them my show, I was like, I don’t care what happens, but my show will be based in Memphis,” said Hamilton. “I want it to be a true love letter to Memphis because this city has fed and invested so much in me. And this is where my business has grown and exploded that I wanted to just give it back to this city.”
Hamilton says she hopes to start filming in the Bluff City soon and is excited for this next chapter in her career.
