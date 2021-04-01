Memphis couple survives lethal levels of carbon monoxide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis couple is thanking first responders and security company ADT for saving their lives.
It happened a few weeks ago when an ADT tech installed Zina and Eldridge Henry’s security system.
After the technician left, the system started beeping, indicating a carbon monoxide leak.
Zina called ADT thinking it was a malfunction and the customer service representative told her to evacuate the home while they called 911.
When firefighters arrived, they detected large amounts of carbon monoxide in the home!
The Henrys say they’re grateful their lives were spared.
“And it’s just sort of ironic that we get this and we find out all this information about our home. I’m just thankful. When the people that did our new furnace came out and we saw it,” said Eldridge. “The first was the original furnace and what was wrong with it was that it was no longer processing gas properly and that’s why we had the carbon monoxide.”
ADT presented the Memphis Fire Department with a 10-thousand dollar check for their quick response to the scene.
