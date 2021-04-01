Memphis man indicted in arson, homicide case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis man has been indicted for allegedly setting his neighbor’s car on fire, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
L. A. Parrish, 53, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, setting fire to personal property and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On July 2, 2020, police were called to a home in a neighborhood in the 1400 block of Lake Grove St. near Warford Street and Chelsea Avenue.
Witnesses said they saw Parrish with a pistol in one hand and a gas can in the other as he walked toward the home of a neighbor, 51-year-old James Dowdy, according to police.
Parrish poured gas on Dowdy’s car in the driveway, set it on fire, and then returned to his home nearby where he watched from his car, reports stated.
When Dowdy came to inspect his burning car, Parrish walked up and shot him several times, witnesses said.
Officers pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators said there had been an ongoing issue between the men.
Parrish was arrested shortly after leaving the scene.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
