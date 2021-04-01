Missing Tennessee man last seen in Mississippi 1 week ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tippah County Sheriff’s Department has reported a Moscow, Tennessee man has been missing since March 23.
Investigators say Johnny Lee Lyles went missing from County Road 130 in Walnut, Mississippi but was last heard from on March 17.
He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall at 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and a scar on his left arm.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Josh Bateman with the Tippah County Sheriffs Department at 662-837-9336.
