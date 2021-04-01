MPD launches new tool to crackdown on gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has launched a new tool to fight crime.
It’s called Shot Spotter, a device that does just that, spot and locate gunshots. It is new crime-fighting technology that was just installed in Orange Mound.
Retiring Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings announced the technology has been installed in a three-mile radius in Orange Mound. The location of the devices is not being disclosed. Shot Spotter became operational at noon Wednesday.
”Within an hour of implementation, we received our first notification of shots being fired near Hamilton and Barron,” said Rallings. “Officers made the scene and no victims were located however ballistics evidence was recovered.”
The Shot Spotter technology uses a series of small audio sensors deployed high up on top of light posts and buildings.
The Shot Spotter system costs $650,000 and is being paid for with a federal grant. For now, it will just be in the Orange Mound area for three years.
