Multimillion-dollar development coming to Tunica, will include a waterpark

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A 20-acre waterpark and youth sports complex is going to be built where the Harrah’s Tunica Resort once stood.
“It could have an impact in this area as a whole in North Mississippi, the greater Memphis area,” said Tunica County Attorney John Perry.
Developers hope to break ground in three months.
Perry says COVID-19 actually set the project back by a year.
“Ironically at the time that COVID hit last year the project was actually at the phase of where it is right now,” said Perry.
The $140 million redevelopment project will be completed in phases.
Phase one will include portions of the water park which is expected to be completed by late summer 2022.
It’s expected to employ over 650 people.
Perry hopes this development will help boost Tunica’s economy.
“A water park in an area that has gaming and things like that, you have one facility that is totally family-friendly, and then another that is focused on this adult activity and gaming you know that is a tremendous possible attraction,” said Perry.
The complex will also have two hotels and multiple amenities like a convention center, spa and salon, 100-acre private lake, RV Park, an 18-hole golf course and much more.
Chuck Cariker, Mayor of Tunica says this is exciting and redevelopment is always good for the community and welcomes more jobs as well.
