Nearly 330K vaccines distributed in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 129 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours along with one additional death.
There have been 91,349 cases and 1,570 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,100 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,679 cases are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 14 to March 20. It’s the third week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.8 percent and the week before that was 3.5.
