Nearly 330K vaccines distributed in Shelby County

Nearly 330K vaccines distributed in Shelby County
Shelby County reports nearly 130 COVD-19 cases (Source: SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:00 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 129 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours along with one additional death.

There have been 91,349 cases and 1,570 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County has 1,100 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,679 cases are now inactive or recovered.

According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 14 to March 20. It’s the third week in a row with a slight increase. A week earlier it was 3.8 percent and the week before that was 3.5.

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate as of March 31.
Shelby County weekly test positivity rate as of March 31. (Source: SCHD)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.