Protecting plants amid a cold snap in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flowers began to bloom this spring, but now the Mid-South is having a cold snap.
Plants could be damaged from frost, especially ones with flowers.
“Frost damage occurs whenever the water inside of plant material actually freezes,” said Nathan Baker, a board-certified master arborist with Jones Brother’s Tree and Landscape. “So, what we can do to help prevent that is if they are potted plants, I would move them indoors if possible. Your garage is fine, a carport will work too.”
If you can’t bring your plants indoors then you should consider covering them.
Once things warm up, there are steps you can take to care for your plants afterward.
“I know we’ve got some rain recently, but I would water to kind of make sure they got everything they need. I would make sure you’re mulching them,” said Baker. “So, when you mulch a plant, you need to make sure you have about three to four inches of shredded composted material.”
There is also a way for you to check if your plants are really dead or if they have a chance at blooming again.
Baker says sometimes all plants need is a little bit of time to go back to how they were before a cold snap.
“I always take my thumbnail, and I’ll scratch on one of the stems. If you see green underneath there, that’s telling you that it’s still alive,” he explained.
But if they are badly damaged pruning them may help. Otherwise, they may have to be removed.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.