South Nashville hotel evacuated; Memphis murder suspect fires shots at U.S Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder in Memphis fired shots at U.S. Marshals Thursday, according to Nashville Metro Police.
Law enforcement officers said he fired three shots as U.S. Marshalls tried to arrest him at a hotel in south Nashville.
Michael Lynn Tucker, 48, is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Most Wanted List” after three people were shot and killed and two other people were wounded in North Memphis.
Police received information that he was at the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit.
Tucker refused to come out of the hotel room and began firing shots towards the U.S Marshals.
No one was hit or injured, according to police.
The Metro Police SWAT team is currently on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.