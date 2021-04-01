3 teens indicted in fatal Northaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens have been indicted for shooting into a passing car and killing a 21-year-old man in June of 2020.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says 16-year-old Rodricus Brown and 17-year-old Tyler Rodgers are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Kobe McAfee, 19, is charged with the facilitation of murder.
Investigators say Michael Phillips was shot multiple times while driving in Northaven.
Rodgers has also been indicted on a separate murder charge.
