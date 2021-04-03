More sunshine heading into Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear and not as cold overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind south at 5 mph.
EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A front may bring some showers or storms by Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. A few could be strong. Some clouds may linger through Friday. Highs at the end of the week will remain in the low to mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.