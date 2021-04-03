Shelby County reports less than 100 COVD-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. Four new deaths were reported.
There have been 91,613 cases and 1,574 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 1,178 active COVID-19 cases. Another 88,861 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 10 percent -- from March 21st to March 27th.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.